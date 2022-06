GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting threat against Georgetown – Ridge Farm Schools was posted on social media early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers said they have investigated and mitigated the threat. They said the threat was not credible or current.

Georgetown Police will be present at each school as a precaution and as a support to the Georgetown-Ridge Farm CUD #4 staff and student, according to Police Chief Ephriam Bolin.