GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Georgetown Ambulance is providing a community transport van for people who need rides for medical needs.

The van offers service to those who have a hard time getting to appointments or makes it easier for our community members to get to their doctor’s appointments. It seats six people, takes trips within a 25-mile radius and only costs $5. Georgetown Fire Trustee and retired health care worker Lori Starwalt knows many people who need help getting to medical services.

“Dialysis, doctor’s appointments, other procedures for tests,” Starwalt said. “They don’t meet the qualifications because they don’t need to be bed bound.”

Emergency Medical Technician Connor McLeod echoed those same sentiments.

“I’ve had multiple calls where people called 9-1-1 because they needed a ride to the doctor’s appointment,” Mcleod said. “As an ambulance service, we can’t necessarily do that.”

It’s not just for people in Georgetown. Driver Chris Denbow said he’s traveled to Springfield, Chicago and states like Indiana and Missouri for checks ups.

“It’s a lot easier than using an ambulance to get people back and forth,” Denbow said.

There’s only one van available and is by appointment only. Starwalt said covering the cost of the van plays a factor in how long the service will be around.

But making sure surrounding neighbors can take care of their health concerns is most important.

“It makes me feel great that my community, my ambulance service is able to make that happen for them,” Starwalt said.

Anyone looking to make an appointment can call (217)-601-3437.