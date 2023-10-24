DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown man has been sentenced to over six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglary, the Vermilion County State’s Attorney said.

During the plea, evidence was presented that Broc Tuggle and a co-defendant entered a well house in Ridge Farm without permission on May 16. While inside, Tuggle and his co-defendant cut a padlock and took over $2,000 worth of items from the building.

Despite also unplugging the power supply for the security cameras, the two were still caught on camera and were identified as suspects. Tuggle’s driver’s license was also found near the entrance to the property.

Tuggle was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

After release from prison, Tuggle will have to serve one year on parole.

In a press release announcing the sentencing, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the Ridge Farm Police Department for their work in the case.