DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Georgetown man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a burglary charge.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office said Nickolas Patterson was sentenced on Thursday after pleaded guilty to the Class 2 felony of burglary. On May 8 of this year, Patterson broke into a Georgetown home and began taking items from inside, including a TV, audio equipment and kitchen appliances.

The homeowners were out of the house at the time and could see Patterson inside via their security system. They immediately called police, who found him hiding in a bedroom closet.

In a statement, Lacy credited the security system with alerting the homeowners to the break-in and for enabling Patterson to be caught.

“Private homeowners’ and business owners’ use of technology has been of great assistance in prosecuting those criminals who engage in criminal activity when they think no one is watching,” Lacy said.

Lacy also thanked the victims for their cooperation and the Georgetown Police Department for their quick response.