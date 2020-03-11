General Assembly cancels upcoming week of session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois General Assembly has canceled their scheduled week of legislation because of fears of the coronavirus.

Legislators were supposed to return after the Illinois primary election on March 17.

