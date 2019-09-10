Gender affirming hormone therapy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Many people associate Planned Parenthood with family planning but the organization is reminding people they do much more than that.

Planned Parenthood is reminding everyone that they offer hormone therapy for people looking to transition.

The organization said they started the program in 2015 with Central Illinois in mind. Leaders said Central Illinois had a dramatic need for transgender services in this area. Planned Parenthood now offers this service at 17 locations around the state.

Champaign and Springfield first received therapy options back in 2016.

There are multiple avenues for patients to pay for the treatment including insurance and Medicaid but some patients pay for this out of pocket.