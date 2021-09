CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Geese have moved into the Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign, and they are causing problems for visitors and the park.

The Champaign Park District has closed the aquatic center for the rest of the year because of it. Officials said health and safety is the most important thing for them.

They said the geese invaded the pool, deck and grassy areas, so they cannot keep up with cleaning.

Officials said all punch passes will be honored next year and they will reopen May 2022.