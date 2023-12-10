GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons are shooting for a cure.

The community is coming together to support Emily Young. Young is a 2014 graduate of GCMS High School and was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia disease. It’s a rare neurological disorder that damages the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and the brain.

Ahead of Friday’s varsity boys basketball game, school officials presented a $10,000 check to the Young family for Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, an organization raising awareness and researching Friedreich’s ataxia.

“Emily embraced her condition and turned it into a positive in fighting for a cure and for helping the community of people who are a part of the FARA organization,” said Ryan Tompkins, head coach for GCMS boys basketball.

Tompkins said they are still taking donations.