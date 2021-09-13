GasBuddy’s gas price update: Prices go down in Illinois and neighboring areas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign gas prices have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon.

According to officials, the current gas prices in Champaign are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. GasBuddy price reports show that the cheapest station in Champaign is priced at $2.78 per gallon while the most expensive is priced at $3.28 per gallon.

The reports also show that the lowest price in the U.S. today is $2.55 per gallon and the highest is $3.89 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, standing at $3.15 per gallon today. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” said the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan. “While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water – the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida’s wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”

Officials said the neighboring areas and their current gas prices are as followed:

– Indiana- $3.11/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15 per gallon.

– Peoria- $3.21/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25 per gallon.

– Illinois- $3.23/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28 per gallon.