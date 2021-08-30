GasBuddy reports Champaign gas prices are expected to go up

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo a customer prepares to make his selection among the various offerings at the gasoline pump in Richland, Miss. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, […]

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign gas prices have gone up 13.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 79 stations in Champaign.

Officials said gas prices in Champaign are 11.7 cents per gallon, which is lower than last month but higher than last year. The cheapest station in Champaign is priced at $2.99 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.38 per gallon. Nationwide, the lowest price is $2.85 per gallon while the highest is $4.29 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon today.

“While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We’re likely to see a reversal this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that. While Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked. The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding- which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.