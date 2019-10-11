Gas station donates lottery winnings

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Two charities got a donation Friday morning, all thanks to a lottery ticket.

The Casey’s in Tolono donated $1,000 to the Tolono Fire Department and the Lions Club. It was their portion of a winning lottery ticket sold at their location. They say they always donate any money they get back.

“We like to get involved in every community that were in, its kind of a small town feel,” said Jodi Pearce, Casey’s Store Manager. “We want to be involved in the community.”

The ticket was bought a few months ago. The winner’s name is still a secret.