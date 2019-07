ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Gas prices are up this week, including a ten cent increase in Champaign alone.

The state gas tax doubled starting July 1st.

Gas Buddy says the average price is around $2.81 per gallon.

Which is 24 cents high than last month.

It is the same price as in 2018.

The overall average in the state is $2.93 per gallon which is 18 cents higher than the national average.