CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Driving around the state this week is costing you a little more. In Champaign, gas prices rose almost two and a half cents since last week.

According to gasbuddy.com, a gallon is averaging $2.45. That’s less than a month ago, when prices sat at $2.63, and better than a year ago, when prices hit $2.77.

The national average is $2.55.