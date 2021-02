CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve noticed gas prices going up in the last week, you can thank the winter storm that hit most of the nation.

Several oil refineries were shut down in Texas and oil production was cut because of the storm this week. That’s caused prices at the pump to rise.

Champaign gas prices rose more than $0.07 per gallon in the last week, and are now averaging $2.63. That’s $0.19 per gallon higher than a month ago, and more than $0.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.