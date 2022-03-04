CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The highest national average of gas on record right now is $4.10 a gallon. An official with GasBuddy said over the next few weeks we could see the cost of gas break that record.

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said, “I know a lot of prices have already gone up in some instances 50, 60, 70 cents over the last few weeks. There will be more increases coming maybe to the tune of another 20 to 30 cents a gallon.”

The average cost of gas in Illinois is sitting at $4.15 a gallon.

The highest average the state has seen is four dollars and 32 cents back in 20-11.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, gas prices started rising, near-record levels.

“The increase yesterday was six point four cents a gallon. That is the largest increase we have ever seen outside of the months of August and September. Those are on record meaning we’ve never seen a larger increase,” said De Haan.

The previous supply and demand issue with oil only makes the cost increase.

De Haan said the Russia and Ukraine conflict is impacting the price the most.

He said, “I would estimate the impact is roughly 80% of what we’re seeing over the last week or two. Maybe 20% is the fact that this is coming at the top of the time we are starting to switch to summer gasoline.”

He said you shouldn’t have to worry about gas stations taking advantage of your wallet.

“I would say that 99.99 percent of all gas stations are simply passing along the price increase,” De Haan

He said most station owners are simply trying to survive.

De Hann said, “A lot of these station owners are not looking to profit off of this. They are simply looking to stay in business.”

If you want to see the average gas price in your county you can visit this website.