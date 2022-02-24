ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — According to GasBuddy gas prices could go up by 50 cents in a few months. With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine heating up the gas prices could be going up with it.

A representative with GasBuddy said, “What happens in Russia could have a profound availability and price.” He said, “The national average could reach four dollars by memorial day.”

GasBuddy.com held a news conference Thursday to talk about how the Russia-Ukrainian conflict could affect your wallet. Leaders say oil could be a big factor if things continue.

GasBuddy said, “an additional risk is that there could be a potential disruption of oil from Russia.”

They said Russia could use oil as an attack method.

“Russia holds a significant portion of global production in its hands should this situation escalate, it’s not impossible that Russia uses oil as a weapon,” said the Representative

They said oil prices could affect more than what you pay at the pump as prices for most modes of transportation rise.

The GasBuddy representative said, “That means logistics transporting goods all of those will go up airline tickets will go up the price of anything delivered via truck whether it’s goods to the increase.”

He also said services like food deliveries and ride shares could increase. There is a chance prices could go drop if something changes between Russia and Ukraine.

“If the situation improves in Russia dramatically you could see prices go down relatively quickly,” said a GasBuddy representative.

He said anything that happens could affect the price.

GasBuddy said, “If something were to happen, say overnight oil prices could plummet after any positive development in this situation.”

he said some areas like California could see prices up to five dollars. Prices could continue to go up if the conflict continues to get worse.