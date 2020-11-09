Gas prices drop lower

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Good news for drivers: gas prices dropped over the last week. Getting gas is now 2.6 cents cheaper.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon costs an average if $2.11. That’s more than $.06 cheaper than last month, and it’s down $.35 from this time last year.

Gas isn’t just cheaper in Illinois. It’s also cheaper across the nation. It fell 1.9 cents in the last week, and is down 8.8 cents from a month ago. However, officials said that trend could be changing soon.

“As expected, previous weakness in oil has continued to translate into falling gasoline prices nearly nationwide as motorists cast their ballots last week, but the six week trend could reverse on optimism that President-elect Biden may move quickly to get organized and Sen. Majority Leader McConnell has said stimulus is high on his agenda, aiding the economy and oil demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It remains challenging to predict how the Presidential transition may occur, and if it drags the economy down, I could see pessimism and lower prices return, but for now, it appears that a solid dose of optimism may soon drive prices up.”