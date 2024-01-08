CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many counties in Central Illinois have gas price averages below $3.00, and prices continue to drop.

On Monday, AAA said the national average was $3.07 per gallon. In Illinois it’s $3.04, while the average in Champaign County is $2.90. They said now that holiday travel is done, demand for gas has dropped and, in-turn, so has the cost.

There is also an increase in supply. US Department of Energy officials said the country has been producing more oil now than in the last 40 years.

Lexia St. John was filling up her tank at a gas station with $2.67 gas. She said she’s out of work right now and the savings alleviate some stress.

“I taxi my people in Rantoul,” St. John said, “and right now, I can’t work because I’m under doctor’s care because I got in a car accident. So, I need all the help I can get to save here and there.”

St. John drives a truck with a big gas tank, and she said she’s been saving as much as $10 per fill-up.

As for the future, AAA said as long as demand remains low, those prices will keep coming down.