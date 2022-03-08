CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Gas prices seem to be rising every day. One expert said it’s mostly because of the unknown in the oil industry. With the invasion in Ukraine, and the sanctions on Russia, crude oil prices keep going up. Which means gas prices will go up too.

A finance professor at the U of I said there are several things you can do to help yourself, but most importantly, he said you should look to the future.

“This is coming regardless of the war in Ukraine, regardless of sanctions against Putin. The price of gasoline is going to increase over time, you know period,” Don Fullerton said.

Some tips he gave, ride a bike or walk places if you can, and think about buying an energy-efficient, hybrid or electric car.