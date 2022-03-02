URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’ve driven by a gas station lately, you probably grimaced. Prices have surged past the $4.00 mark in our area.

It’s something experts warned us would happen, but it’s still an unwelcome sight. We reported last week, Gas Buddy predicted prices would go up by 50 cents because of the conflict in Ukraine. They said it would take a few months, but here in Central Illinois, we’ve seen prices go up in just the last few days.

Jim Sheaffer was out at a gas station on Wednesday. He’s also a farmer. So, the gas prices will impact him in several ways.

“Being a farmer, we buy a lot of fuel. So I’m not happy it’s this high. I think there are big issues. It’s going to be a big issue on truckers and farmers, because we buy thousands of gallons of fuel and it’s all going up. It’s not just the gas station,” he said.

He said they’ve booked about two thirds of their fuel for the year, and it’s 50 to 70 cents higher than normal.

With the increase in gas prices, that could mean prices of other things rise. Like ride share companies, and food deliveries.

Officials said gas prices could keep going up, if conflict continues.

The President announced in his State of the Union that the U.S. and its allies agreed to release 60 million barrels from their reserves to try and help.