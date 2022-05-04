CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and Champaign firefighters got a call at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a possible gas leak.

Ameren employees went to the reported location and discovered gas in the Ice Arena (406 E Armory Avenue). They said it seemed to be from an underground gas leak from the south of the building.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown.

Ameren is looking into it and they are working to fix the problem.

The Ice Arena was evacuated. As a precaution, people in the Irwin Building, which is next door to the Ice Arena, were also asked to evacuate.

At the moment, Ameren employees have finished up ventilation so there is no more gas in the building.