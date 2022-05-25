DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur will begin selling gas to boaters on Lake Decatur Wednesday afternoon at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps.

According to city officials, the fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives. Officials also said they only accept major credit card payments, cash and checks cannot be accepted.

Boat gas will be available on these days and times through Labor Day (September 5):

Wednesday and Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who needs more information can contact Jennifer Gunter, Watershed and Lake Manager, at 217-424-2834, or the Lake Office at 217-424-2837.