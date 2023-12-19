CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Just in time for Christmas, more and more gas stations across Central Illinois are selling regular gas below $3 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s latest data found another drop in the average price of gas for Champaign County, the 13th consecutive week of lower gas prices. The average price is now $3.18 per gallon, a drop of 14 cents since last week and 26 cents since last month. Truckers are also benefiting, as the price of diesel has dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since July.

Some stations in Champaign County are even priced 30 cents lower than the average. The cheapest gas in the county is $2.84 in Champaign. Rural gas stations or those further away from the center of the county, like in Rantoul, Thomasboro and Mahomet, are more expensive at around $3.40 per gallon.

Other counties are seeing similar trends, including Douglas, Effingham, Iroquois, Macon, Sangamon and Vermilion Counties.

Like Champaign County, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Iroquois, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby Counties are home to gasoline listed in the $2.80s range, but some counties are home to gas stations selling even cheaper.

A few stations in Decatur (Macon) are at $2.74 and $2.79, Danville (Vermilion) and Monticello (Piatt) stations are in the low $2.60s and Effingham is home to gas at $2.57, the cheapest gas in not just Central Illinois, but the entire state.

Statewide, the average price of a gallon is $3.12, which has also been falling over the last 13 weeks. The nationwide average is $3.03.

Some people, like Mel Zech of Rantoul, said the cheaper gas prices are like an early Christmas gift.

“It makes it a little easier since it’s Christmas time to buy those presents that you’re kind of vacillating about,” she said. “And to look forward to Christmas without having to worry about the everyday things like gas.”

Elsewhere, the average price of gas in Peoria is close to the state average at $3.13. Across the border in Indiana, Hoosiers and interstate travelers are enjoying gas at an average of $2.73.