Gas down a nickel

News

by: , GasBuddy

Posted: / Updated:
gas_4610796799190715659

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to GasBuddy’ daily survey of nearly 80 stations, prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon the past week. While 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, prices are 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices in the area range from $2.41 – $2.69/g.

The cheapest price in the country is $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, although GasBuddy does not specify where those prices are located.

Historical gasoline prices in Champaign and the national average going back a decade:

  • September 30, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
  • September 30, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
  • September 30, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • September 30, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
  • September 30, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
  • September 30, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
  • September 30, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
  • September 30, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)
  • September 30, 2010: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
  • September 30, 2009: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.