Gas down a nickel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to GasBuddy’ daily survey of nearly 80 stations, prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon the past week. While 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, prices are 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices in the area range from $2.41 – $2.69/g.

The cheapest price in the country is $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, although GasBuddy does not specify where those prices are located.

Historical gasoline prices in Champaign and the national average going back a decade:

September 30, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 30, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

September 30, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

September 30, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 30, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 30, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

September 30, 2012: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

September 30, 2011: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 30, 2010: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 30, 2009: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

For more information, click here.