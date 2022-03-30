DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville church is looking to spread joy and relief at the gas pump.

Mosaic City Church is giving out free gas cards. Lead pastor LeStan Hoskins said the church saw a need in the community, especially with the high price of gas, and wanted to do something.

“I know people who couldn’t go to a doctor’s appointment because they didn’t have the gas money and people who couldn’t go grocery shopping or pick up their children.” Hoskins said. “If we can help them you know give them a gas card so that they can do these things then that’s what we’re called to do.”

The church plans to give out 100 gas cards worth $25 each at Garfield Park in Danville on Saturday, April 9th at 1pm.