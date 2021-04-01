Gary Rabine announces gubernatorial bid on Republican ticket

IL Dems say he pleaded ignorant when asked if 2020 election was stolen

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Businessman Gary Rabine announced Tuesday the launch of his campaign for governor of Illinois.

“The state of Illinois in shambles,” he began his announcement speech. “High taxes, high unemployment. People are moving out in record numbers.”

Rabine added that Illinois is “plagued by bad leaders.”

He described incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker as a “California trust-fund billionaire who bought the governorship,” adding that ‘JB’s lockdown plan’ killed people’s jobs or their small businesses.

Pritzker has not officially announced plans to run for re-election.

Rabine described himself as a job creator and entrepreneur. He founded the Rabine Group, which includes several companies and is headquartered in Schaumburg. His business started by paving people’s driveways with his father, he said.

He will join former State Sen. Paul Schimpf and current State Sen. Darren Bailey on the Republication ticket. In his announcement speech, he vowed to support the winner of the primary race.

Rabine said the motto for his campaign was “paving the way to stay,” and his goals were to create jobs and ‘crush’ property taxes, in hopes of preventing more people from leaving Illinois.

He promised to create 50,000 jobs annually and slash property taxes by half by 2024.

Property taxes are set by local governments in Illinois — not by the governor’s office.

Rabine said in his speech that he helped build Turning Point USA. That’s a conservative student group that does political outreach on college campuses and has high-ranking members who are affiliated with former President Donald Trump.

Rabine also promised to “never shut down the economy.” He said his tax policies would compete with other states, like Indiana.

He said his office would work on rewarding passionate educators, and “firing the bad ones.”

Rabin also said his administration would support police, adding it would not work against them “like the current administration has.”

“Fire bad police but reward the good ones,” he said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that when questioned by journalists if he believed the 2020 election was fraudulently stolen, Rabine replied that he’s “not smart enough to understand what was the end result.”

Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association (IDCCA) President Kristina Zahorik said Rabine was joining the ranks of two Republican Congresspersons from the state — Rep. Mike Bost and Rep. Mary Miller — who don’t believe the election was legal or valid.

“Bost and Miller both voted against certifying the electoral college votes in January, and today Gary Rabine plead ignorant,” Zahorik said on Tuesday.

“Gary Rabine is either clueless or part of the conspiracy theory crew who don’t believe Joe Biden was legally elected President,” Zahorik said. “Either one is disqualifying to serve as an elected officeholder.”

A press release from the IDCCA also tied Rabine “with some of the most extreme, right-wing politicians: transphobic Jeannie Ives, disgraced Sheriff David Clarke, xenophobic Jim Oberweis, and conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk.”

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the conservative student group has stirred controversy by appearing with extremists and making racist and bigoted statements, the IDCCA release said.

The IDCCA said Rabine also hosted former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke at an Illinois Trump rally. That happened after Clarke advised people on how to get away with killing protesters, according to the IDCCA.