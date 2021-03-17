Gary Allan, The Beach Boys to perform at Champaign County Fair

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Fair Board has announced two nights of live music this summer.

It says on Facebook that country music star Gary Allan is playing a concert on Thursday, July 22, along with Travis Denning.

Additionally, The Beach Boys were rescheduled from their 2020 booking and will perform Friday, July 23.

Tickets are going on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 19, and they can be bought online. Fair admission is included.

The Board says all Beach Boys tickets purchased last year for the rescheduled show will be honored this summer.