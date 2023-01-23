CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Garwood St. will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The closure, between Walnut St. and Champaign St., is so sanitary sewer services can be repaired on the 1200 block of Walnut St. The closure will happen all week weather permitting, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Traffic will not be allowed during the closure but access will be maintained to all local properties.

The city advises all motorists to use alternate routes during the closure. They also thank everyone for their cooperation and patience while work is being completed.