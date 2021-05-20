Garfield Elementary could take millions to fix

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It could take millions to repair a school in Danville but board members are considering doing it.

Garfield Elementary is more than a century old. Bricks are falling off. There are issues in the kitchen and with plumbing.

Board members say it may take $9 million to get the building up to code.

Some people in the neighborhood say the investment should be made.

“I mean, it’s been here forever,” said Marva Butler of Danville. “I just think, it’s a school. And a lot of kids in the neighborhood they go here. And it’s like, it’s history. I just think they should save the school.”

Many board members did not like the idea of investing so much money into one school. They haven’t made any official decisions.