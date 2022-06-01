DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the oldest schools in the state has closed after nearly 120 years of teaching students.

Garfield Elementary School in Danville held a final celebration of its history on Wednesday. Several former students attended to reminisce about old teachers and friends they had during their time there.

Garfield is one of the last neighborhood schools in the city and everyone was welcome to catch a final glimpse of history while enjoying snacks.

“The one thing I like about Garfield School is the late Margaret Ward,” said former school worker Edward Butler. “She gave this Garfield School a nickname and she said this was the holy ground and anything or anybody that come in this building is going to give this building respect.”

School administrators decided to close the school due to low enrollment and the financial burden the school had on the district.