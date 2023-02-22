CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite warmer-than-usual weather in February, now is not the time to start gardening, one expert said.

Nick Erwin, manager for Gro Up Gardening in Champaign, said his business has seen a recent rush of people shopping for supplies. But the best month to start gardening, he said, is May.

“What you should do is start propagating right about now, start them inside, get things growing” Erwin said. “Come the third week of May, first week of June, they are ready to go outside.”

Erwin said that if people decide to plant earlier, they should pay attention for late spring freezes. If it does get that cold, people should be prepared to cover flowers and plants with a bag.