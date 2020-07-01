Garden salad linked to illness outbreak

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Six people in Champaign County have contracted an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis, according the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
The illness is caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite, which is believed to be linked to packaged garden salads from Fresh Express, per a press release from CUPHD.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can identify the recalled products by looking for the Product Code, located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. The recall includes products marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, followed by the number “178” or lower. A full listing of recalled products is available on the Fresh Express recall page.
Symptoms, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, include:
- Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss
- Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas
- Nausea (vomiting is less common)
- Fatigue
- Low-grade fever
If you think you may be infected with Cyclospora, you should consult your physician. Identification of this parasite in stool requires special kinds of laboratory techniques that are not routinely used. Therefore, your physician should specifically request testing for this parasite. More than one stool sample may need to be checked to find the organism.
This infection and its symptoms can last for months if untreated. If a person ill from cyclosporiasis is not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. Some symptoms, such as diarrhea, can return; and some symptoms, such as fatigue, may continue after the gastrointestinal symptoms have gone away. There is treatment, but it is a sulfa-based drug to which some persons are allergic.