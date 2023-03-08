CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People who live in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood can get free yard pole lights, entryway lighting and video doorbells. The city held an enrollment event Tuesday. It’s part of the city’s Safety, Lighting and Energy Efficiency Program (SLEEP).

WCIA crews spoke with a city employee who says some people have asked whether they’d ever be required to hand over footage from their city-issued doorbells.

“Once the camera’s installed, it belongs to the resident. So we, we meaning the city, don’t have access to the camera at all,” rehabilitation technician Jonathan Davis said. “There’s always a program through the Champaign Police Department if you want to register the camera, and all that does is let them know you have it.”

Davis says if you live in Garden Hills, you have until the end of the year to enroll. If you’re a renter, you must have a signed authorization form from your landlord.