Gang member arrested on gun charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A domestic dispute call ended in the arrest of a gang member Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1800 block of East Johns Avenue for a domestic issue around 4:30 a.m. They learned the suspect had left the area on foot. During their search, police found a parked car outside of the home they were called to. They said the man inside appeared to have a gun on his lap.

More officers were called to the scene, and the man was ordered to get out of his car. Octavius Howse was taken into custody. Police found a loaded gun in the car, but they said it had no make, model or serial number on it.

Howse faces several gun charges, included armed habitual criminal, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon possession of a firearm. He was on parole for a felon possession of a firearm conviction from Piatt County.