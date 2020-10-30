Gaming Board gives 6-month delay on casino license applicants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) announced they are delaying approving new casino applicants for six months. The announcement was made during a special meeting.

Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said there have been “a number of applicants” that have pending requests to amend their applications. Those requests are to provide supplemental disclosures that the Board addressed. Those pending applicants received approval to amend their applications on Thursday.

“The Board approval for any amendments, modifications or changes to an application is required by rule to ensure the accuracy, completeness and suitability of a casino license application.”

This comes as Danville works on getting a new casino. Haven Gaming, LLC. originally submitted the application for the casino in October 2019 , but then withdrew. Danville Development, LLC.’s application is pending. WCIA reached out to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. for comment on how this could affect the future of the casino. He stated he did not have a comment.

IGB officials said under the Illinois Gambling Act, the board has to either issue a new casino license to an applicant within 12 months of submitting the application or be provided with a written explanation on why the Board has not reached a decision. They must also list when they believe they will reach a decision.

Fruchter said they are continuing to vet the applicants, but the ongoing pandemic has made some things difficult. “COVID-19 made certain routine IGB activities–such as applicant and key person interviews, site visits, fingerprint analysis, and obtaining official tax documents and other records from state, local and federal agencies–difficult and at times impossible. But life and work proceed, albeit under less than ideal circumstances.”

Officials said the Board will give applicants a status update in 90 days.