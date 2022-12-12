CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The Fighting Illini will be facing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

For people planning to go to Tampa or watch the game from home, Gameday Spirit in Champaign is making sure you have all the gear you need to support the Fighting Illini.

Store manager Cory Shumard said bowl game merchandise boosts retail sales during the holidays and is great for business.

“We’ve got all of our traditional holiday shoppers coming in,” said Shumard. “Men’s and women’s basketball are certainly driving sales but anytime you get to throw bowl merchandise on top of that, it makes for a pretty special December for this fanbase. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Illini fans can buy all the latest merchandise at either Gameday Spirit location on Green St. or Neil St. before the big game.