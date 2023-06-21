CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular U of I store is expanding its reach to customers.

Gameday Spirit recently added more space at its store on Neil Street. The new unit will have regular merchandise that people love and they’re looking to add more clothes like tailgate apparel and novelty university shirts.

Senior marketing manager Maclaine Stahl said the 2,400 sq. ft. space gives the store more room to better serve Illini fans.

“We think that this extra space will really be able to really add a different dimension to our store,” Stahl said. “We’re super excited to be able to offer all those new products and expand our current product selections but also reinvigorate our store atmosphere a little bit.”

Stahl said the extended room will be open to the public by mid-July.