SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Educational Center for Visually Impaired (ECVI) will hold its inaugural “Game of Phones” scavenger hunt.

Individuals and teams of up to six people will use their phones and the Aware app to locate 16 sites throughout the downtown area.

This unique and inclusive event will benefit is being held as part of Blind Awareness Month.

The goal of the event is to raise funds and awareness of the organization.

This experience will provide a fun way for everyone; sighted, blind, or visually impaired, to interact and gain a new perspective on being visually impaired. Each team will have individuals who are sighted and/or visually impaired who will experience low vision challenges while learning how to navigate the downtown streets using apps on their phones throughout the Scavenger Hunt.

Downtown Springfield is the first neighborhood in the country to have installed Aware beacons to help visually impaired people navigate independently.

Game of Phones

October 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Downtown Springfield