‘Game-changing’ zero emissions project expected to be built next to ADM facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and 8 Rivers Capital (8 Rivers) announced that Decatur is expected to be the home of a “game-changing zero emissions project.”
In a new release, officials said the Broadwing Clean Energy Complex would be “one of the world’s first zero emissions Allam-Fetvedt cycle power plants.” It would generate 280 MW of clean power to “help decarbonize the industrial, transport and electricity sectors.”
ADM and 8 Rivers officials said they agreed to locate the facility next to ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. Captured carbon would be stored a 1- 1/2 miles underground through ADM’s proven carbon capture and storage system, according to officials in a news release.