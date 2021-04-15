‘Game-changing’ zero emissions project expected to be built next to ADM facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and 8 Rivers Capital (8 Rivers) announced that Decatur is expected to be the home of a “game-changing zero emissions project.”

In a new release, officials said the Broadwing Clean Energy Complex would be “one of the world’s first zero emissions Allam-Fetvedt cycle power plants.” It would generate 280 MW of clean power to “help decarbonize the industrial, transport and electricity sectors.”

In the coming months, the Broadwing Clean Energy Complex team will work together to advance key elements of the proposed project, from engineering design to permitting activities to the signing of final contracts between the companies. They aim to complete these processes and announce the final decision to move forward in 2022, after which construction would begin. 8 Rivers capital, llc.

ADM and 8 Rivers officials said they agreed to locate the facility next to ADM’s processing complex in Decatur. Captured carbon would be stored a 1- 1/2 miles underground through ADM’s proven carbon capture and storage system, according to officials in a news release.