Gallery: Veterans honored across central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thursday was Veterans Day. Many organizations and individuals in central Illinois have shown their appreciation to Veterans across the nation in several different ways.

One of the events held was Veterans Memorial Dedication at the Rantoul Sports Complex:

University of Illinois Springfield celebrated Veterans Day with the annual Flag Raising Ceremony:

Some students at Unity East Elementary School showed their appreciation to Veterans through songs:

A cake was baked for the Veteran residents at the Country Health Home in Gifford: