CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office announced the winners of the “I Voted” sticker contest on Tuesday.

The contest was split into four divisions: 9th-12th grade, 18-25 years old, 26-54 year old and 55 and up.

The winning designs will be printed and used for both the 2022 Primary and General Elections in Champaign County.

“This contest was a lot of fun for the office and for the judges to decide,” County Clerk Aaron Ammons said in a news release. “We had wonderful and creative designs that represent the best of democracy in Champaign County. I want to thank the judges for their time and deciding the winners. The goal of this contest was to engage the people of Champaign County in the electoral process.”

The winners of the contest were Robin F. (9th-12 grade), Alaina Peterson (18-25 years old), Adam Majerczak (26-54 years old) and Krista Sunderland (55 and up).

Two other students were also awarded honorable mention for their designs which will be used for future voters of Champaign County.

The following people were judges for the contest: Tori Exum, Deputy Director of Human Resources (University of Illinois); Charles Smith, Mayor of Rantoul; St. Joseph Village President, Tami Fruhling-Voges; State Representative, Carol Ammons; Christopher Fuller, Urbana Alder Woman, Chaundra Bishop; State Senator, Scott Bennet; Champaign Councilwoman, Alicia Beck; and Champaign County Board Chair, Kyle Patterson.

You can view the winning designs in the gallery below:

9th-12th Grade

18-25 years old

26-54 years old

55 and up

Honorable mention

Honorable mention “I Voted” sticker contest winners

All winners will be formally announced by County Clerk Aaron Ammons June 14 at the Committee of the Whole County board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookens Admin Center in Urbana.