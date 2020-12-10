GALLERY: 2020 Toys for Tots toy drive

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People across central Illinois are bringing in cash and toys to help make sure area children have a nice Christmas through the WCIA Toys for Tots toy drive.

Cars lined up Thursday morning in the WCIA 3 Backlot for the 2020 Toys for Tots Toy Drive.

