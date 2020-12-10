GALLERY: 2020 Toys for Tots toy drive

WCIA.com
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People across central Illinois are bringing in cash and toys to help make sure area children have a nice Christmas through the WCIA Toys for Tots toy drive.
Today’s the day! We’ll be collecting in our back parking lot and at CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville until 7 pm ! #ToysForTots pic.twitter.com/JIFwYavqjC— Jess Kunz (@WCIAJessica) December 10, 2020
