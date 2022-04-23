CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A group of future veterinary professionals got their paws on some good experience.

Parkland College’s Vet Tech Club hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, but this one’s a community favorite.

They gave some dogs a spa day Saturday afternoon. They used to wash dogs every year, but the pandemic slowed them down.

They said the turnout was great; at least a dozen dogs got baths in their first hour.

“We’re so excited because not only is this raising money for our club, but this also is giving us experience and allowing us to help out the community. For just ten dollars we can wash your dog and give your dog a really good experience, so this is just one of the many amazing things that we’ve gotten to do together as a club,” President Jordan Pruitt said.

They say the money goes toward behind-the-scenes trips to zoos, aquariums and more. It gives students enriching opportunities to prepare for the future. Many of their fundraising efforts also benefit local organizations, like the Champaign Humane Society.

“It helps people find exactly what they’re passionate about. We have students who throughout going on zoo trips have really learned that they love exotic animals, they love the zoo or that there is a specific species that they want to work with,” Pruitt said.

They say if you’re interested in finding out when any upcoming fundraisers are, you can check put their social media pages.