URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The Urbana Sweetcorn Festival usually draws in thousands of people to Champaign County, but this year the future of the event is uncertain.

The Urbana Business Association helped put on the Sweetcorn Festival each year. However, they had to close their doors after 15 years of business because of the pandemic. The city is hoping to continue the tradition. If the festival happens, it will look different this year. The festival used to bring around 70 thousand people to Urbana.