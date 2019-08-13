Future of program uncertain

KINCAID, Ill. (WCIA)– A program that’s helped dozens of people get clean from drugs and alcohol could be in jeopardy. The Safe Passage Program helps people struggling with addiction. It assists addicts throughout Christian County, including in Pana, Kincaid, and Taylorville. A coordinator says at a recent meeting in Kincaid about two of the six board members said they were against the program.

There were concerns like the program may take away time from officers’ time at work and the program doesn’t belong at a police department. The coordinator says it’s a service that’s needed. The representative with the program says a vote on whether to keep the program running could be put on the agenda for the board to vote on but she’s uncertain right now.