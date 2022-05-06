CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The Supreme Court Draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked on Monday. Now, across the country, legal experts and health care providers are looking at implications the decision could have on things other than abortion access.

We’re hearing of students scrambling to get health care and birth control before heading home for the summer.

Many students who go to school here may not live here. They’re worried when they go home to places like Kentucky or Missouri, it could be difficult to get birth control if Roe is overturned.

Legal experts said the effects of the decision wouldn’t stop at just abortion access. Contraception could be next. That’s because the right to privacy isn’t explicitly outlined in the constitution.

Several cases like Roe v Wade have established different privacy laws. Especially when it comes to reproductive rights.

Griswold v. Connecticut first established the right to use birth control. If it’s overturned, other cases that established rights to privacy could be next, down the road, but Planned Parenthood of Illinois said they’re ready.

“There’s a lot of fear out there about what will happen. If I live in a state where abortion care is no longer legal, or down the line where birth control is no longer legal, can I come to Illinois even if I don’t live in the state? And the answer is absolutely yes,” Paula Thornton-Greear, Chief External Affairs Officer with Planned Parenthood of Illinois​, said. “Rest assured that we’re going to be here for you. Our doors are open and they’re going to stay open.”

Planned parenthood of Illinois said they’ve increased capacity to make sure they can give everyone the care they need.

We’re talking about a lot of ifs, again, the leaked opinion is a draft. The decision could change, and it won’t be final until it’s published.

Plus, changes to laws like birth control access wouldn’t happen right away either.