COOKS MILLS, Ill. (WCIA) – Several reports of funnel clouds were received by the National Weather Service early Saturday afternoon in Central Illinois.

One area that reported funnel clouds was in the Cooks Mill area north of Mattoon. Multiple viewers shared photos with WCIA of the funnel cloud hanging over the area.

The Coles County EMA Office sounded the outdoor warning sirens in Cooks Mills to warn residents, though the threat of a touchdown remained low.

No tornado warnings were issued, though the National Weather Service did release a special weather statement highlighting the potential for funnel clouds in the area.

Other reports of funnel clouds came from the Clinton Lake area. One WCIA viewer shared a video that showed four funnel clouds at the same by the lake.

In West Central Illinois, Fulton County Emergency Management reported two brief touchdowns. No damage was reported. A tornado warning was issued for the storm.