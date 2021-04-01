Funeral services to start Thursday for Trooper Todd Hanneken

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — State Trooper Todd Hanneken will be laid to rest on Thursday.

He died in a single-car crash on Thursday, March 25 in Bondville.

Funeral services started at 10 a.m at Mt. Zion Intermediate School.

Hanneken was a second-generation Illinois State Police trooper. His family says being a first-responder was his life-long dream.

None of that compared to the honor he held for his family.

Hanneken leaves behind a wife, two teenaged sons, and many other loved ones. He was born in Decatur and graduated from Mt. Zion High School.

Volunteers who never even knew him placed flags along the route from the services to the cemetery on Wednesday.

“It ain’t about us. We don’t put up the flags. The community puts up flags,” says Jeff Hastings, CEO of Flagman Missions Continues. “We organized the community and bring the community together so that they have a way to show their respects.”









After the funeral services, dozens of troopers and police officers proceeded for a first-responder walk-through.

The procession to the cemetery will follow the route below. Intersections along the route will be blocked.

ISP says community members are highly encouraged to line the route and show support.

This story has been updated.