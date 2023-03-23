FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral services have been scheduled in Fairbury for 18-year-old Dylan Bazzell who passed away earlier this week in a Colorado sledding accident.

Prairie Central Community Unit School District #8 shared Bazzell’s obituary on social media. There are two visitations at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury, one on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and another on Monday from 10-10:45 a.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury with Pastor Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Fairbury.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dylan Bazzell Memorial Fund, payable to Prairie Lands Foundation.

The school district also shared that photos, notes, and flowers can be left at the Memory Wall at the Prairie Central High School football field. Stems and bunches of flowers are available at Dave’s Supermarket and Nature’s Designs.

People can also pick up signs of support at no cost at various locations in Fairbury. The signs are provided by Prairie Central Athletic Boosters to hang on windows and doors.

Bazzell passed away on Monday at Centura St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, Colo.

He was one of two students involved in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort on March 19. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Bazzell and Drew Fehr were reportedly riding tandem down a half-pipe and were launched off a large snowbank at the bottom half of the pipe, landing hard on the ice.

Police said that despite immediate medical attention from emergency medical services, the teenagers could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

Arrangements for Fehr have not yet been announced at this time.