Funeral services held for UIPD Lieutenant Aaron Landers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A funeral service was held Tuesday for University of Illinois Police Lieutenant Aaron Landers.

The funeral was held at The Vineyard Church in Urbana. After the service, a funeral procession wound through Urbana and to St. Joseph, where Landers was buried at Patterson Cemetery.

First responders lined areas of the procession to say good-bye to the 24-year UIPD veteran.

Landers died after a crash last week. He had been off duty and riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle.